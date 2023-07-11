Dead Sri Lankan detainee's family calls for officials to be indicted

The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died in 2021 while detained at a Japan immigration center on Wednesday urged prosecutors who had previously dropped the case to indict officials on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.
The family of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali made the appeal following a December ruling by an independent judicial committee that found the prosecutors' decision was "unjust," paving the way for the case to be reinvestigated.
Wishma arrived in Japan in 2017 as a student but was later taken into custody at a Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau facility for overstaying her visa. She died at the age of 33 in March 2021 after complaining of ill health, which included vomiting and stomach pain, for around a month.
"I told the prosecutors to conduct a fair investigation and to indict (the officials) on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, so that this will never happen again," Wayomi, Wishma's sister, told reporters after submitting the request to Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office.
The document presented to prosecutors said immigration center officials "had a duty to prevent" her death, as Wishma would not have died had she received proper medical care.
It also said they had "a duty to foresee" there was a possibility Wishma could die if she was not provided medical care.
In June last year, prosecutors dropped charges against 13 immigration bureau officials, deciding they need not face charges over allegations of murder and abandonment resulting in death after a criminal complaint filed by the family.
But citizens who form the committee for the inquest of prosecution in Nagoya said the prosecutors should reconsider whether they can charge officials at the immigration bureau, including the director at the time, for professional negligence resulting in her death.
As for the murder and abandonment allegations, the committee determined it was "difficult" to say that the prosecutors' investigations were insufficient.
Wishma's death sparked scrutiny of Japan's treatment of foreign detainees and triggered calls demanding more information about Wishma's death. The government was forced a few months later to drop a bill revising rules on foreigners facing deportation, including asylum seekers.© KYODO
lunatic
Posts demonizing the dead girl and worshiping the flawles J-Justice System
:Below:
smithinjapan
I'll save them the trouble:
Court: "While we recognize negligence on the part of the staff involved contributing to the woman's death, we cannot find them guilty of negligence resulting in death. However, we recognize the suffering of the family and will require immigration to pay the family ¥10,000."
Case closed.
Yubaru
I will be literally drop-dead surprised if the prosecutors actually take this case and file actual criminal charges against these men.
Euro Dude
Ah, the Japanese "Justice" system and its kangaroo courts.
On a country that still treats ALL foreigners as 2nd or 3rd class people, how can somebody expect TRUE Justice over a murdered Sri Lankan girl?
Sadly, nothing is going to change...
Old Sausage
Humans wherever we are we display the most animalistic characteristics of cruelty, insensibility, stupidity, and blind arrogance that characterizes our species. Criminal or not, she was a human being in the utmost distress. Humans are immersed in these predicaments, to appeal for their understanding and compassion is like to try to fill a well with shovels of snow. Reading this article I feel ashamed that I am human, but I have a secret way out, never to return to this realm.
WA4TKG
Nothing will happen.
Incidentally, when my special permission visa request was denied, I left.
Good luck....you'll need it.
sakurasuki
Decision that lead to Wishma death only being held by few officials, which need to be held accountable.
Remember it just a request the outcome can be really different, they can just choose not to indict.
Zoroto
They are still in Japan?