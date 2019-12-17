Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Death penalty a sticking point in Australia-Japan military agreement

3 Comments
SYDNEY

Japan's retention of the death penalty could hinder a major security agreement with Australia from being finalized by early next year, Australian media reported Tuesday.

The Australian newspaper reported that the possibility of Australian defense personnel facing the death penalty over crimes such as rape or murder committed on Japanese soil could prevent the so-called reciprocal access agreement from being ratified by Australia's Parliament.

Japan views Australia as a "quasi-ally," and the agreement would see the two countries conduct joint military exercises and other activities by their defense forces when visiting each other's countries.

The two countries have long negotiated over the agreement which is seen as a key part of their plans to deepen defense cooperation in the face of China's growing influence in the Pacific region.

According to the report in The Australian, it is unclear if the already behind schedule agreement will be ready for in-principle agreement when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes a two-day visit to Japan in January.

All Australian jurisdictions abolished the death penalty in 1985. In 2010, the federal government passed legislation that prohibits the reintroduction of capital punishment.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

So who is going to flinch?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If Australia is so concerned about the possibility of its defense personnel eventually facing death penalty for crimes they commit in Japan, perhaps it should recommend Australian tourists not to visit Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's because of the difference between Australia and Japan on moral education at home as well as in society. Since rape and murder are felonies, they shouldn't be treated like misdemeanors. This is the good opportunity for Aussies to learn from Japanese about ethics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog