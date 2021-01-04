Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Death penalty ruling finalized for 'Twitter killer'

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese court finalized on Tuesday a death penalty ruling given to the man dubbed Japan's "Twitter killer" after he withdrew an appeal filed by his lawyers in the case related to the 2017 serial murders of nine people who posted suicidal thoughts on social media.

The defense team for Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, appealed the death sentence on Dec. 18 last year, but he canceled the procedure three days later, according to the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court, which found him guilty of murdering, dismembering and storing the bodies of the nine in his apartment near Tokyo.

During his trial, Shiraishi said he would not appeal his sentence even if given the death penalty.

According to the ruling handed down on Dec 15, Shiraishi strangled and dismembered his victims -- eight women and one man aged 15 to 26 -- from late August to late October in 2017 and sexually assaulted all the female victims. He lured his victims to his home and stole cash.

His defense lawyers had argued he was guilty only of the lesser charge of homicide with consent, saying he had his victims' tacit approval based on messages they sent him.

But the court concluded the nine victims did not consent to being killed, while also rejecting the defense's claim that Shiraishi was possibly either mentally incompetent or in a state of diminished capacity at the time of the crimes.

The presiding judge, who said that "the viciousness of the crimes was on a level rarely seen in Japan's history," ruled that Shiraishi's motive was "monetary gain and sexual satisfaction" and handed down the death penalty as sought by prosecutors.

Although the defense team is able to submit a revocation to court of the defendant's withdrawal of the appeal, chief defense counsel Akira Omori said they do not plan to do so.

Shiraishi is believed to have promised to help his victims die via Twitter, using his handle that loosely translates as "hangman" and inviting them to his apartment, after they had expressed suicidal thoughts.

The victims' body parts were discovered inside several coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

His defense lawyers had argued he was guilty only of the lesser charge of homicide with consent, saying he had his victims' tacit approval based on messages they sent him.

Ew, lawyers. You have the good ones defending just causes, and these ones, defending the indefensible.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Fantastic news!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel