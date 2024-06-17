Death penalty sought for man over murder, robbery of elderly woman, son in 2020

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for a 39-year-old man over the murder and robbery a 79-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son at their home in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, in 2020.

According to the indictment against Shoichi Sato, he is accused of breaking into the home of Takako Yamana, a farmer, on February 2, 2020, Kyodo News reported. The defendant allegedly stabbed her and her son, Hiroyuki, who worked as a postal worker, in the neck with a kitchen knife and scissors multiple times. The two bled to death. Sato is also accused of stealing 88,000 yen in cash.

The house showed no signs of a struggle; however there were muddy shoe prints in the house, leading police to believe the killer entered through an unlocked window.

Sato surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him outside the house and his car in the vicinity of the house around the time of the crime.

During the opening session Monday of his lay judge trial at the Oita District Court, Sato denied the charges against him.

Prosecutors said that Takako Yamana’s DNA was found in Sato’s car which they claim came from a blood-stained sock that Sato wore during the crime.

© Japan Today