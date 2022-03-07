Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Death toll of victims from Osaka mental health clinic arson rises to 26

0 Comments
OSAKA

The death toll of victims from a suspected arson attack on a mental health clinic in Osaka in December rose to 26, police said Monday.

A woman in her 30s, who had been unconscious since the incident on Dec 17, died early Monday, taking the total death toll to 27, including Morio Tanimoto who is suspected of murder and arson.

Out of the 26 victims, 24 died on the day of the incident and another was confirmed dead on Dec 21.

The victims included regular visitors to the clinic and its director, Kotaro Nishizawa, 49.

Tanimoto was a patient at the clinic since 2017. He died on Dec 30, of encephalopathy caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from the fire.

Footage from security cameras installed at the clinic appear to show Tanimoto, 61, placing a paper bag in front of the reception area after which fire was seen quickly rising to the ceiling, investigative sources have said.

Police aims to refer the case to prosecutors later this month. Notes about the comings and goings at the clinic were found on Tanimoto's smartphone dating back to June, suggesting he had been planning the attack beforehand.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog