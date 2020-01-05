Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Deaths of couple in house fire may have been murder-suicide

0 Comments
MATSUDO, Chiba

Chiba prefectural police said Saturday that the deaths of a married couple in their 40s, whose bodies were found after a fire destroyed a house in Matsudo City on Dec 29, may have been a murder-suicide.

Police said the woman’s body had stab wounds in her back, Fuji TV reported. Her husband is presumed to have died in the fire, but investigators could not identify any external injuries or wounds because his body was severely burned. Police believe the man may have killed his wife, set fire to the house and then possibly stabbed himself.

The couple’s eldest son, who had been out, returned home at around 3:45 p.m. and saw flames coming from the house and called 119.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining