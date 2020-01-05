Deaths of couple in house fire may have been murder-suicide

Chiba prefectural police said Saturday that the deaths of a married couple in their 40s, whose bodies were found after a fire destroyed a house in Matsudo City on Dec 29, may have been a murder-suicide.

Police said the woman’s body had stab wounds in her back, Fuji TV reported. Her husband is presumed to have died in the fire, but investigators could not identify any external injuries or wounds because his body was severely burned. Police believe the man may have killed his wife, set fire to the house and then possibly stabbed himself.

The couple’s eldest son, who had been out, returned home at around 3:45 p.m. and saw flames coming from the house and called 119.

