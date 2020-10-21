Decapitated body of man found in apartment in Niigata Prefecture

Police in Kashiwazaki City, Niigata Prefecture, on Wednesday said they believe a decapitated body found in an apartment on Monday is that of a 48-year-old man who lived there.

The body, which was inside a suitcase, had decayed to the extent that its gender could not be determined when found. However, an autopsy revealed Tuesday that the remains were those of a man and that the the head had been severed by a sharp instrument, Fuji TV reported. The head was not in the apartment, police said.

According to police, they received a call from another resident of the two-story building at around 11:15 a.m. Monday, reporting a foul odor coming from the first-first-floor apartment.

Neighbors said they had not neither seen nor heard anything out of the ordinary in the building.

The building is located about two kilometers from JR Kashiwazaki Station.

