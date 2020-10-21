Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Decapitated body of man found in apartment in Niigata Prefecture

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Police in Kashiwazaki City, Niigata Prefecture, on Wednesday said they believe a decapitated body found in an apartment on Monday is that of a 48-year-old man who lived there.

The body, which was inside a suitcase, had decayed to the extent that its gender could not be determined when found. However, an autopsy revealed Tuesday that the remains were those of a man and that the the head had been severed by a sharp instrument, Fuji TV reported. The head was not in the apartment, police said.

According to police, they received a call from another resident of the two-story building at around 11:15 a.m. Monday, reporting a foul odor coming from the first-first-floor apartment.

Neighbors said they had not neither seen nor heard anything out of the ordinary in the building.

The building is located about two kilometers from JR Kashiwazaki Station.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

It must take a lot of anger to decapitate someone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel