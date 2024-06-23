 Japan Today
crime

Decapitated cat’s body found on sidewalk in Kobe

KOBE

The decapitated body of a cat was found on a sidewalk of Kobe on Sunday, police said.

The grisly discovery was made by a man in his 70s at around 7:55 a.m. in Kita Ward, TV Asahi reported. According to police, the feline appears to have had its head severed with a sharp blade and that it appeared to have been dead for less than a day.

The cat was an adult male and measured about 40 centimeters in length from its neck to its tail. However, the severed head was not found at the crime scene, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, the sidewalk was wet from overnight rain, and no bloodstains could be seen in the area. It is believed that the cat was mutilated at a separate location and brought to the sidewalk later.

Police said they are checking street surveillance camera footage to try and find out who was responsible.

The sidewalk is in a residential area about two kilometers southwest of Hiyodorigoe Station along the Kobe Electric Railway’s Arima Line.

Last year on June 13, four dead cats with crushed heads were found in a cemetery about a kilometer away from the crime scene. Police are investigating whether Sunday’s case is related to that incident

