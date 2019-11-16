Decapitated cat found on elementary school grounds in Shiga Pref

Police in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, said Saturday they are investigating the discovery of a decapitated cat’s carcass on the grounds of an elementary school.

According to police, the cat’s remains were found on the grounds of Nagahamakita Elementary School by a school employee at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Its head and other limbs were missing and there was no blood in the area, leading police to believe that someone killed the cat elsewhere and brought the disembodied remains in a bag.

Police said this isn’t the first time such a grisly discovery was made at the school. In 2013, the bodies of four mutilated cats were found one after another. In 2016 and 2017 as well, decapitated cats were left on the school’s grounds.

Following the latest incident, police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person or persons who left the cat’s body on the school grounds.

