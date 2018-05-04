Decapitated cat found on Tokyo street

The carcass of a decapitated cat was found on a street in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Friday, police said.

Police said the grisly discovery was made by a local resident at around 8 a.m. in Oji, Fuji TV reported. The cat’s body was about 25 cm long. The animal’s head was not found, nor was there any blood at the scene.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person responsible.

Local residents said the number of feral cats has increased in the neighborhood in recent years.

