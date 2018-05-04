Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Decapitated cat found on Tokyo street

TOKYO

The carcass of a decapitated cat was found on a street in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Friday, police said.

Police said the grisly discovery was made by a local resident at around 8 a.m. in Oji, Fuji TV reported. The cat’s body was about 25 cm long. The animal’s head was not found, nor was there any blood at the scene.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person responsible.

Local residents said the number of feral cats has increased in the neighborhood in recent years.

There are some dangerously ill people loose on the streets.

A govt.-supported, organised TNR program to neuter/spay the local stray and feral cat population, would control the stray cat population within three years.

We also need stricter controls on animal breeding, sales, and ownership.

People who hurt and kill wildlife and domesticated animals should be properly tracked down and punished.
