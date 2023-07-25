Decapitated head found at Sapporo home of arrested doctor, daughter

The decapitated head of a man found dead in a Sapporo love hotel earlier this month has been discovered at the home of a psychiatrist and his daughter who were arrested on suspicion of damaging the victim's body, police said Tuesday.
The head was discovered Monday during a search of the property of Osamu Tamura, 59, and his daughter Runa, 29, in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Tamura's 60-year-old wife, Hiroko, was arrested on the same charge Tuesday, the police said.
The police are investigating the relationship between the daughter and the victim, identified as 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura, who was found naked and decapitated in the bathroom of a hotel room on July 2.
Investigators said they plan to conduct an autopsy of the head. An earlier autopsy of the body revealed that the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock.
There were no signs of a third person entering the hotel room, with the daughter believed to have committed the act on her own. Osamu, a psychiatrist at a hospital in Sapporo, is suspected of dropping off and picking up his daughter.
Ura and another individual, believed to be the daughter, checked into the hotel around 10:50 p.m. on July 1, with the other person leaving alone at about 2 a.m. the following day, according to police.
Ura's body was discovered later on July 2 by a hotel worker who went to the room to see why he had not checked out by the afternoon.
Security camera footage showed no one else entered or left the room between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 2.
Police have yet to find Ura's belongings, including his clothes, phone and identification.
The incident occurred in the Susukino area of the city where many love hotels are located.© KYODO
Roy Sophveason
That's a hell of a translation right there. The accusations are 死体損壊、死体領得、死体遺棄: mutilation, possession and abandonment of a corpse. And it must be one of the incredibly rare cases where someone can be accused of simultaneously possessing and abandoning a corpse. Yikes.
garypen
It's just so strange and ghastly. It's like something out of an old horror movie where a mad doctor needs a human head for his experiment, so he sends his daughter out to seduce some unsuspecting victim. Poor guy.
Sometimes, truth really is stranger than fiction.
u_s__reamer
A Japanese headhunter? All in the name of "medical science", natch.