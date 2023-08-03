Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Thomas Faull/iStock
crime

Decapitated head in Sapporo case was filmed at home: source

SAPPORO

Police have found video footage of a man's head in the home of the family arrested in connection with the discovery of a decapitated body at a hotel in Sapporo last month, an investigative source said Thursday.

The head was filmed being touched by a gloved hand in the bathroom of the home of Osamu Tamura, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, and his daughter Runa, 29, who were arrested in late July on suspicion of mutilation and the abandonment of a corpse. Tamura's wife Hiroko has also been arrested.

The police found the video when they searched their home, according to the source.

The head is believed to have been cut off at a hotel in Sapporo's Susukino entertainment district.

The victim, 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura, checked into the hotel at around 10:50 p.m. on July 1 with an individual believed to be Runa Tamura. One person was seen leaving the hotel with a suitcase at about 2 a.m. the following day, according to the police.

Ura's headless body was discovered on July 2 by a hotel worker, and the head was found in the bathroom of the Tamura's home.

Police are investigating the case further with a possible charge of murder.

Investigative sources have said that the mother believes her daughter was previously involved in a violent incident with Ura, who lived in Eniwa, adjacent to Sapporo.

What 62-year-old got to do with 29-year-old?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

