Decapitated man was involved in violent incident with suspect: mother

The mother of a woman who was arrested for allegedly mutilating the corpse of a decapitated man found in a Sapporo love hotel room earlier this month said her daughter was previously involved in a violent incident with him, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Hiroko Tamura, 60, the mother of Runa Tamura, was arrested on a charge of collusion and told investigators her 29-year-old daughter had been victimized by the murdered man, identified as Hitoshi Ura, the sources said.

On Monday, Runa and her 59-year-old psychiatrist father Osamu Tamura were arrested on suspicion of mutilating the corpse of 62-year-old Ura.

Investigators suspect Runa and Osamu had planned to chop up Ura's body and take it away, as together they purchased a saw that was likely used in the crime and a suitcase, the sources said.

On Wednesday, police searched the hospital in Sapporo where Osamu is employed.

The admissions by Hiroko came after the head of Ura, an office worker who was found naked and headless in the bathroom of a hotel room on July 2, was discovered Monday during a search of the Tamura home in the same city.

Ura is believed to have died soon after entering the hotel room with an individual believed to be Runa, as the room itself had barely been used except for the bathroom. Police plan to investigate further, with the intention of charging Runa with murder, the sources said.

She is suspected to have entered the hotel on her own, while her father is believed to have dropped her off and collected her from the hotel, the sources said.

An autopsy of the body revealed that the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock caused by blood loss, but Ura had no wounds to indicate he had struggled with someone wielding a blade.

© KYODO