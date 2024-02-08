Decaying body of baby found on temple grounds in Yamanashi

The decaying body of a baby was found on the grounds of a temple in Koshu City, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday, police said.

The infant’s remains were found at around 2 p.m. by a woman visiting Kiyomizu-dera, local media reported. Police said the corpse, which was naked, had started to decompose and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and gender.

The temple is located in an area surrounded by vineyards and peach orchards about 2 kilometers west of JR Enzan Station.

