Decaying body of man found in closet of his apartment

The decaying body of a 42-year-old man was found in a closet in his apartment in Nagoya on Tuesday, police said.

The man, Koichi Abe, whose occupation is unknown, was found by police at around 3:30 p.m. after his older sister, who lives in another prefecture, contacted them on Monday to say she had not heard from her brother for some time, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the Abe's body had begun to decay and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said the door to the apartment was locked and sealed with tape when they arrived.

