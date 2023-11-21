Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Decaying body of man found in closet of his apartment

NAGOYA

The decaying body of a 42-year-old man was found in a closet in his apartment in Nagoya on Tuesday, police said.

The man, Koichi Abe, whose occupation is unknown, was found by police at around 3:30 p.m. after his older sister, who lives in another prefecture, contacted them on Monday to say she had not heard from her brother for some time, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the Abe's body had begun to decay and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said the door to the apartment was locked and sealed with tape when they arrived.

Police said the door to the apartment was locked and sealed with tape on the outside when they arrived.

It was probably locked on the outside and sealed with tape on the inside. Sounds like a case of charcoal briquettes in the closet. Suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Moderator: We have fixed the story to clarify where the tape was.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

