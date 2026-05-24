Decomposing body of man found entangled in electrical cords in house

The decomposing body of a man was found entangled in electrical cords at his home in Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, an elderly man lived in the house, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said a relative of the man asked them to check on him as there had been no contact with him for some time.

At around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, police entered the two-story house by breaking a window and found the man's body on the floor of the second-floor living room. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with electrical cords wrapped around it. Valuables such as a wallet containing cash and keys were found in the living room.

Police said there were no visible external injuries on the body, and no signs of a forced entry.

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