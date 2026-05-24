 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Decomposing body of man found entangled in electrical cords in house

0 Comments
OSAKA

The decomposing body of a man was found entangled in electrical cords at his home in Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, an elderly man lived in the house, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said a relative of the man asked them to check on him as there had been no contact with him for some time.

At around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, police entered the two-story house by breaking a window and found the man's body on the floor of the second-floor living room. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with electrical cords wrapped around it. Valuables such as a wallet containing cash and keys were found in the living room.

Police said there were no visible external injuries on the body, and no signs of a forced entry.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog