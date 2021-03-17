Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Deer hunter arrested after mistakenly shooting friend in Tochigi

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death after he fatally shot a friend with a rifle while they were both hunting deer.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on Monday in a forest, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Satoru Ohashi, told them the shooting was an accident. He was quoted as saying he mistook his hunting companion, Hidetaka Ogiwara, 67, from Kanuma City, for a deer.

At the time, the two men were visiting the mountain with several friends for deer hunting. Ogiwara was leading with his hunting dog when he was shot. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

