crime

Defense asks appeal retraction be invalidated in 2015 murder case

1 Comment
OSAKA

The defense counsel for a 49-year-old man sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of two junior high school students in western Japan has requested that his withdrawal of appeal be invalidated, a court said Friday.

According to the Osaka High Court, the defense counsel for Koji Yamada submitted a written statement on Thursday contesting the validity of the withdrawal of his appeal.

Yamada was sentenced to death by the Osaka District Court in December 2018 for suffocating 13-year-old Natsumi Hirata and 12-year-old Ryoto Hoshino in 2015. The defense appealed the ruling at that time.

However, for reasons unknown, Yamada unexpectedly withdrew his appeal on May 18.

According to Hiroyuki Shinoda, editor of the monthly magazine Tsukuru that interviewed the death row prisoner, Yamada had gotten into an argument with a prison guard that day after he was scolded for not returning a borrowed pen within the specified time.

"I went into panic mode, just like on the day of the incident, and before I knew it, I had withdrawn my appeal," Yamada is quoted as saying in the interview. "I didn't think about it carefully. The situation turned bad."

On the evening of Aug 12, 2015, Hirata and Hoshino, who attended the same city-run junior high school, went missing after meeting up in the area of Osaka Prefecture where they lived.

Hirata's body was found the following day in a parking lot in Takatsuki in the prefecture, while Hoshino's remains were found on Aug 21 in the nearby mountainous area of Kashiwara. Yamada was arrested the same day.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Too late to suggest that you do something useful with your life, so do everyone a favor, save us the cash, and let things be as they are!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

