crime

Delivery worker who claimed he was stabbed on street suspected of stabbing himself

2 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya suspect that a 36-year-old delivery man who claims that he was was stabbed on the street on Dec 28, may have stabbed himself.

Police are considering charges against the man for obstruction of business and filing a false report, NTV reported. 

According to police, the man said he had gotten out of his vehicle and was working alone making deliveries. He told police he was walking along a street in Midori Ward when he was stabbed from behind.

The man called a co-worker for help on his smartphone. The co-worker called 110. The knife was still lodged in the man’s lower back when he was taken to the hospital.

However, police said that an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed that no one came near the man at the time he said he had been stabbed.

Another one? That is 4 that have been reported in the English news in the past 2 and a half years.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Why would he stab himself so deep that knife was still lodged in the man’s lower back ?

Doesn't make sense without more details.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

