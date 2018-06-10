Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Deliveryman arrested for sexually molesting woman

SAITAMA

Police in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old deliveryman for sexually molesting a woman at her apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Hideki Tamate, delivered a package to the woman several days ago, Fuji TV reported. On Friday, at around 2 p.m. he went back to the apartment and told the woman that he had left his seal in the apartment.

When the woman opened the door, Tamate forced his way in, grabbed the woman from behind and groped her, police said.

 Police were able to identify Tamate after the woman said he was wearing a badge with his name on it. Police said Tamate has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was suddenly overcome with desire.

What ever happened to "I think you're very nice want to have lunch sometime?"

Not the sharpest crayon in the Box

