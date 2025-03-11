Demolition worker arrested on suspicion of beating acquaintance to death in 2024

Police in Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of beating a 69-year-old man to death in Fuji City in 2024.

According to police, Manabu Sano, who is a demolition worker, is accused of beating the victim, Hakushi Murofushi, with his hands at the end of April 2024, NTV reported. The victim was taken to hospital, but died in June.

Police said the two men were acquaintances, and that Murofushi is believed to have been assaulted by Sano on many occasions.

Police did not say whether Sano has admitted to the allegation or not.

