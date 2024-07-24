 Japan Today
Paul Watson, 73, is the founder of direct action group Sea Shepherd Image: AFP
crime

Denmark awaits Japan's extradition request for anti-whaling activist

COPENHAGEN

Denmark is waiting for Japan's extradition for the veteran anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, arrested this weekend in Greenland, before ruling on the case, the justice ministry said Wednesday.

Watson, the 73-year-old American-Canadian founder of activist group Sea Shepherd, was arrested on Sunday in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, under an international arrest warrant issued by Japan.

He will remain in custody until August 15, while the Danish justice ministry decides whether he should be extradited.

But a justice ministry statement said Wednesday: "Extradition from Greenland for prosecution in other countries can only occur following an extradition request from the country that issued the arrest warrant."

Only when such a request was received would the ministry decide whether there were grounds to extradite, the statement added. And for the moment, they are still waiting to hear from Japan.

"Such an extradition request must be submitted no later than 30 days after the arrest."

But Japan's government, in its first comments on Watson's arrest, said Wednesday it had long been pressing countries to detain him.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo the Coast Guard authority would "take the appropriate action" in the case, in consultation with other ministries.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Tuesday that he had already asked the Danish authorities not to extradite Watson, who has lived in France for the past year.

French screen legend Brigitte Bardot is among the campaigners who have rallied to his cause, calling for his release.

Watson was arrested after arriving in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, when the ship John Paul DeJoria docked to refuel.

The vessel was on its way to "intercept" Japan's new whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, said a statement from the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF).

Watson was arrested on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued in 2012, when Japan has accused him of causing damage and injury to one of its Japanese whaling ships in the Antarctic two years earlier.

At the time Japanese ships, pursued aggressively by activists, hunted whales in the Antarctic and North Pacific for "scientific" purposes.

The CPWF said the arrest had come as a "surprise since the Foundation's lawyers had reported that the Red Notice had been withdrawn".

Japan, Norway and Iceland are the last three countries in the world to practice commercial whale hunting.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

This should turn out to be quite interesting.

If he is actually extradited to Japan the (embarrassing) justice system here will be fodder for the worlds media.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

And for the moment, they are still waiting to hear from Japan.

Japan still hold endless internal meeting .

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

It's unclear to me what the larger goal here is for Japan. If a 73 year old Watson gets locked up in Japan I can see others taking up his cause and viewing him as a martyr.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

My guess is that Paul Watson will be released and extradition denied, because Denmark doesn't want to get the flak for aiding in the persecution of a whale rights activist from EU.

As you know most EU countries are anti-whaling.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Anyone charged with acts of terrorism on the high seas should be tried. That is recognized as a crime anywhere. Whaling or non-whaling is not the issue. Watson will be extradited.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

What are the Japanese authorities waiting for? Justice must be done. If released with no punishment, it will only encourage the old scum to engage in more dangerous activities against the Japanese whaler in the North Pacific.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Watson will be extradited

Now that's a sweeping statement that jumps to a conclusion.

If the article was read in full, certain European countries are already opposing any extradition and celebrities are swinging to his defense.

This vindictive act will be a PR disaster for Japan and highlight their cruel, nonsensical whale butchering industry.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Without a doubt Japan will ask for it in extradition..

Their country, their rules..

Better for Watson if start some basic Japanese Language lessons..

Maybe here he reconsider his actions and start to like the taste of クジラ..

LOL

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

OssanAmerica...what about "crimes on the LOW seas "? lol.

Does saying "high seas " add anything to your comment ?

Tricky one for Denmark....the "hostage justice " system in Japan will be foremost in judicial thinking.

Denmark, a modern country, probably would'nt extradite to a country where a fair trial is a rarity.

My money is on "no extradition "....maybe some wiggle room for Denmark to impose some penalty like seizing the ship.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

