crime

Dentist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patient

KUMAMOTO

Police in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year old dentist on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly groped a patient in her 20s in February.

Police said Shinya Koyanagi, who was arrested on Sunday, is accused of hugging the woman and groping her breasts during an examination, local media reported. Police said Koyanagi has admitted to hugging the patient but denied groping her.

The woman has been a regular patient at the dental clinic since October 2021. She told her father about the incident in March, and he asked police to initiate an investigation.

