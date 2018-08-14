Dentist arrested for groping woman on bike in April

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old dentist on suspicion of sexually molesting a 19-year-old university student in April.

According to police, the incident occurred early in the morning on April 25 in Ota Ward, Fuji TV reported. The woman told police that she was riding her bike home after finishing her part-time job when a man chased her and grabbed her shoulder and breasts from behind, causing her to fall off the bike.

Police said the suspect, Yuji Hamada, was identified through street surveillance camera footage. They said he has denied the charged and quoted him as saying he was drunk that night and has no memory of the incident.

The woman was not injured.

