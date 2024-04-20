 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Dentist arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at hospital

MIYAGI

Police in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old dentist on suspicion of attempted murder and assault after he strangled a female dental hygienist in her 40s at the hospital where they both work.

According to police, Shinya Hachiya, a dentist at Osaki Municipal Hospital, is accused of strangling his assistant on April 15, TV Asahi reported. Another female dental hygienist, who is in her 30s, tried to stop Hachiya, and he yanked her by the hair and pushed her away.

Other employees intervened to restrain Hachiya. The two women suffered injuries to their necks, police said.

Police said Hachiya has partially denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying "I pressed my hands against the woman’s neck but I didn’t use that much force.”

Police said they are questi0ning Hachiya and the two dental hygienists about what started the trouble.

