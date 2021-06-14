Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Dentist arrested over possession of 3 modified model guns

HIROSHIMA

Police in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a dentist on suspicion of possessing three modified model guns capable of being used as firearms.

Mamoru Koi, 55, faces charges of violating the Sword and Firearm Control Law, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police conducted a search of Koi’s home on April 11. Officers seized three commercial model guns that had been modified into firearms. It has not been disclosed whether the handguns contained bullets.

Police said Koi admitted to owning the modified pistols.

