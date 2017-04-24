Dentsu, 3 branch officers referred to prosecutors for overwork cases

The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work illegal amounts of overtime.

The move came after a 24-year-old employee of the company, Matsuri Takahashi, committed suicide due to overwork in December 2015. The ministry already forwarded documents about Dentsu and Takahashi's manager to prosecutors in December on suspicion of forcing her to underreport her working hours.

After receiving the documents, the local prosecutors will transfer the cases to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office which will decide whether criminal charges will be brought.

A high-profile criminal case is likely to pique public interest given Dentsu, Japan's top advertising agency, is involved.

The ministry has been investigating whether other employees at Dentsu's headquarters were made to work illegal amounts of overtime, but ceased its inquiries due to the lack of evidence clearly proving that senior officials were aware of the alleged illegal conduct.

After Takahashi's death, her 54-year-old mother Yukimi Takahashi filed with Tokyo's labor standards inspection office that her daughter's suicide be recognized as a work-related death.

In September last year, the office recognized Takahashi's suicide as a case of "karoshi," or death from overwork, after finding that the young woman had worked for 105 hours per month as overtime -- higher than the 70-hour limit set in a labor-management agreement. The office accepted that overwork played a role in Takahashi becoming depressed and led to Dentsu paying a settlement and prompting then-President Tadashi Ishii to step down to take responsibility for the scandal.

In October, the labor ministry conducted an on-site inspection at Dentsu's head office in Tokyo and raided the branch offices in Osaka, Nagoya and Kyoto in November on suspicion of Labor Standards Law violations.

The ministry questioned Dentsu President Toshihiro Yamamoto on a voluntary basis Thursday over the allegations.

© KYODO