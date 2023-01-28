Dentsu officials admit to Tokyo Olympic test event bid rigging

Several officials of Japanese ad giant Dentsu Inc have admitted to collusion over bid rigging for contracts related to test events for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, a source familiar with the matter say.
The officials admitted to the wrongdoing during voluntary questioning with prosecutors, while maintaining they were not aware of any illegality at first when the bid rigging took place, according to the source.
A former operations executive of the event's organizers is suspected of playing a lead role in the rigging, along with several Dentsu staff, some of whom were seconded to work for the games.
In 2017, Dentsu, at the request of the games organizers, created a list of advertising agencies and other firms to categorize them into groups by their respective track records in each sport, according to the source. It is suspected that the list was used in arranging successful bidders.
Prosecutors believe the bid rigging constituted a violation of the antimonopoly law, and the Tokyo prosecutors' special investigation squad has since deepened an investigation into the case in cooperation with Japan's fair trade watchdog.
It is suspected that the rigging took place in connection with the 26 open bids held in 2018 for the rights to plan 56 test events. These were awarded to nine companies, including Dentsu and fellow ad giant Hakuhodo Inc, as well as a consortium.
The test events -- held so organizers can check for potential problems with operations, security and guiding audiences -- were carried out between 2018 and 2021 before the Summer Games were held after a one-year postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since November, prosecutors and the Japan Fair Trade Commission have conducted searches of firms suspected of bid rigging, including Dentsu and Hakuhodo. Another Japanese advertising agency, ADK Holdings Inc, has admitted to participating in the bid rigging, although numerous other suspected companies have denied the allegations.
In addition to the bid-rigging case, prosecutors are investigating a widening corruption scandal centered on former Tokyo organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi, who used to work for Dentsu. Takahashi is charged with receiving around 200 million yen in bribes from five companies, including ADK.© KYODO
thepersoniamnow
I’m sure that with it being a local corruption case, we can get a few bows in, send none of the big boys to jail, have something else come into play as a distraction, and mission accomplished.
Jozef
Dentsu is a criminal organisation which can continue to commit its crimes of corruption, embezzlement and theft unpunished. It has been doing so for decades. I have moved my sports marketing company after 7 years out of Japan as my investors, staff and myself did not find a level or fair working platform. Even though we were a continuously profitable company I would not stand by anymore seeing federations and companies continue to hire Dentsu in return for kick backs. They were and are fully lined up again and hired for this years swimming WC in Fukuoka, for the 2025 WC Athletics by JAAF, by the Asian Games Nagoya 2026 and of course the Sapporo bid committee. Disgraceful. For all concerned
blahblah222
Considering the fact that the Japanese government is an unofficial subsidiary of Dentsu, nothing could ever happen to Dentsu executives.
Spitfire
Say it out loud.
Nothing will happen to Dentsu ever!
Open-minded
I doubt anyone in Dentsu was illegally held for 3 weeks without telling anyone of their detainment! They must have played the name game (Tell me an executive or LDP member you know!). Eventually a fall guy will be selected, and they will get a "golden parachute" for a deep bowing, retiring, and taking one for the team.
virusrex
Finally things are getting interesting, not likely that the top officials of Dentsu will be caught but at least the company is apparently being investigated seriously.
SarcasmOnly
They should chase these guys in the same manner and vigor they went after Ghosn.
tamanegi
