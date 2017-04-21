Dentsu president questioned over alleged illegal overtime

The health ministry questioned Dentsu Inc President Toshihiro Yamamoto on a voluntary basis Thursday over allegations the advertising giant made its employees at regional offices work illegally long hours, sources close to the matter said.

Dentsu has been under fire after the revelation of the overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old new female employee, which prompted then President Tadashi Ishii to step down to take responsibility over the matter.

On Dec 28, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare referred the company and one of its male executives to prosecutors on suspicion of forcing Matsuri Takahashi, who committed suicide in December 2015, to underreport her working hours.

In November, the ministry also raided Dentsu's branch offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto for allegedly having violated the Labor Standards Law.

The ministry is expected to send its reports on Dentsu and officials of the branches to prosecutors later this month and bring to an end the entire investigation into the company, according to the sources.

Yamamoto, who assumed the current post in January, appeared to have been questioned about whether the company was aware of illegal conduct and its labor management as part of the procedure to build the cases, the sources said.

The government has stepped up efforts to combat excessive working hours after labor authorities determined last September that Takahashi died from overwork.

© KYODO