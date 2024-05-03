 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Deputy fire chief arrested on suspicion of exposing himself on train

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a train in Tokyo.

The incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on Friday on a train on the Odakyu line, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, Daiki Takahashi, a deputy fire chief at the Tokyo Fire Department's Ushigome branch, is accused of violating the prefectural nuisance prevention ordinance after he exposed his genitals through a gap in his shorts, in front of two 20-year-old women sitting across from him.

The two women filmed Takahashi with their smartphones and contacted police who were waiting at Tsuruma Station in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police said Takahashi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “My private parts felt tight, so I pulled my pants down to loosen my underwear but I didn't let it out on purpose.''

Police said the video taken by the students shows Takahashi’s underpants rolled up and his lower body exposed for about five minutes.

Unlikely to have been a fire hose he got out, more like a straw. No one wants to see it, disgusting jerk.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Can't blame him, he might be really on fire at that time.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

