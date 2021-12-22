Deputy governor suspected of recruiting supporters for foreign minister

Yamaguchi Deputy Gov Kazuhiko Komatsu has been questioned by police on suspicion he was recruiting supporters for Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi over the October general election in alleged violation of the election law, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The police have also questioned prefectural officials and plan to send papers to prosecutors on those they suspect to have violated the Public Offices Election Law, which prohibits public servants from making use of their positions in election campaigns, the sources said.

Hayashi, who was elected from a constituency in the western Japan prefecture in the House of Representatives election on Oct 31, declined to comment, saying it pertains to investigative activities.

A member of a faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Hayashi was engaged in a fierce competition against former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura to gain the official endorsement of their ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the lower house election from the Yamaguchi No. 3 constituency.

In the end, the LDP's prefectural chapter called for backing Hayashi, and Kawamura, a member of a faction led by Toshihiro Nikai, who was in the party's No. 2 post of secretary general, decided not to run and subsequently retired from politics.

The sources said recruiting activities took place in the prefectural offices by officials handing out membership application forms to join Hayashi's supporters' group.

Komatsu, 65, joined the Yamaguchi prefectural government in 1979 and became deputy governor in April 2020.

