Deputy manager of Tokyo gov’t anti-coronavirus prevention bureau arrested over sexual assault

A 55-year-old man who is a deputy manager of a department of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Bureau of Social Welfare and Health that deals with anti-coronavirus measures has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance.
Police said Hiromi Takahashi was arrested Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. They did not say when or where the alleged assault took place, nor whether Takahashi has admitted to the charge or not.
A spokesman for the Tokyo government called the incident regrettable and said the bureau is fully cooperating with the police investigation.
Takahashi’s bureau coordinates anti-virus measures between the metropolitan government and public health centers.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Spitfire
Suspended sentence or throw out.
bokuda
He wont even be detained and his full name wont be disclosed.
As the UN says Japanese MOJ is arbitrary.
smithinjapan
Ahhh... okay... I was wondering why Japan was doing nothing physical to prevent the virus, aside from holding meetings to think about it. I guess they have been to busy trying to satisfy their immediate physical desires through sexual assault. Safety of the nation comes later... maybe.