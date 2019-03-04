Ghosn's children say he loves Japan

By Yuri Kageyama

The children of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is under arrest in Tokyo, have defended their father's love for Japan and denounced comments by the Japanese automaker's chief executive.

The statement from Caroline, Nadine, Maya and Anthony Ghosn, seen Monday by The Associated Press, says Ghosn's contribution to Japan was well known.

"We grew up in Japan and have countless precious memories there as a family, so it is extremely disappointing that a long-trusted co-worker of my father's would slander him by claiming falsely that my father does not love and respect Japan. Anyone who knows my father knows that is not true," the statement said.

Ghosn, arrested in November, has been charged with falsifying financial reports by allegedly under-reporting his compensation by about 5 billion yen ($45 million) and breach of trust by allegedly having Nissan shoulder investment losses and making payments to a Saudi businessman.

The comments were in response to an interview with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa in the current issue of a Japanese weekly magazine, Shukan Bunshun, although the family's statement does not mention Saikawa by name. The article quoted Saikawa as saying the allegations show Ghosn's lack of respect for Japan and the Japanese people.

Ghosn says he is innocent, stressing the compensation was never decided or paid, Nissan never suffered from the investment losses and the payments were for legitimate services.

Since his Nov 19 arrest, Ghosn has been held at the Tokyo Detention Center, with a third request for bail still pending. Two previous requests were denied.

Japanese prosecutors say suspects may tamper with evidence or flee. Ghosn has offered to wear an electronic bracelet and hire security guards, but such methods are not used in Japan for bail.

Nissan declined to comment.

In the Shukan Bunshun interview, Saikawa said he was stunned to learn about the allegations in September. He said he had believed in Ghosn and previously thought his behavior showed respect for Nissan's Japanese customers and workers.

"But I am filled with strong doubt whether that was really true," he said in the interview.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.