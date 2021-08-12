Detained Sri Lankan 'treated like a dog,' says family after seeing video

The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March following mistreatment at a Japanese immigration center said she was "treated like a dog" after the government disclosed Thursday security camera footage of her final days.
Two weeks' worth of video footage showing Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, before her death was edited to around two hours, but her family members, shocked by the content, could only get through around half of it after saying they felt unwell.
"Our sister was murdered. Anyone could see that her condition was deteriorating. She was not treated like a human being. We want to see the whole video, not just a part of it," Wishma's younger sister Wayomi, 28, told reporters as she wept loudly.
Wishma's other younger sister Poornima, 27, said at a press conference that officials had treated Wishma "like a dog," adding that "she could have been cured if they had hospitalized her temporarily."
According to Shoichi Ibusuki, a lawyer for the family, both Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Shoko Sasaki, head of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, had met with the family and apologized earlier in the day.
"I pray her soul will rest in peace. I am sorry she was not able to return home to her mother," Sasaki was quoted as saying.
The agency said Sasaki also explained an investigative report released Tuesday to the family, who had protested that officials at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture, where Wishma was detained, had gotten off too lightly with only reprimands.
Selected parts of the security camera footage of Wishma's last days were then disclosed to the family, including scenes of her talking with other detainees and being mocked by immigration officers.
Ibusuki had requested that the agency release the whole video, but the agency responded it would be "logistically difficult" to show two weeks' footage, adding it would consider requests to view specific parts.
The agency had at first refused to disclose the footage to the family citing security but later changed its policy for humanitarian reasons out of consideration for the family.© KYODO
Cogito Ergo Sum
To kill a dog, you first give it a bad name. They must be wondering what the fuss is all about.
Asiaman7
Thank you for your sympathy. Now, what about accountability? Release the video to the public. Fire and charge those involved. Demonstrate through your actions that such behavior will not be tolerated.
Fiddlers
At the very least some staff should have been fired to send a message to others that there are consequences if you mistreat detainees like the way she was.
Absolutely outrageous to only get a verbal warning and their system needs to change asap.
Matej
in Japan polican arrest guy who did "assaulted" bento shop staff because they did not warmed his obento but people directly responible for murdering of some worthless gaijin are free people....weird enough?
why full and unedited footage. is not available for public?because of "japanese image" will be damaged?
RareReason
Don't overstay your visa and won't be arrested or detained.
I wonder how a foreign citizen would fare in a Sri Lankan prison?
Victim blaming! Boo!
No. She made herself the victim.
Ricky Kaminski13
Rarereason* really dude? Maybe they should release the video to the public and you can have a close hard look for yourself, then at yourself. Rarelackofheart.