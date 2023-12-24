Detainee dies after being found unconscious in cell in Saitama Prefecture

A 54-year-old man being held in detention at a police station in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, died after being found unconscious in his cell on Saturday.

According to police, the man was in detention after his arrest for violation of the Stimulants Control Law, Kyodo News reported Sunday. An officer found the man unconscious in his cell at around 1:10 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the man complained of feeling unwell on the night of Dec 19. He was taken to hospital but judged well enough to be returned to the police station.

Police said he was given medication for a chronic illness but did not provide further details.

