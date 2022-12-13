Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Diabetic man dies in police custody after not eating for 3 days or being given medication

OKAZAKI, Aichi

Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days. The detainee, who was also a diabetic, was not given any medication either while in custody, police said.

The Act on Penal Detention Facilities specifies that inmates who do not consume any food or drinks must be given medical attention.

After he lost consciousness on Dec 4, the detainee was taken to a hospital where he died later that day, Kyodo News reported. An autopsy showed the cause of death was kidney failure and dehydration.

It has also been revealed that the man was confined in the holding cell with no clothes for over 140 hours, with restraints on his wrists and legs for more than 100 hours.

Police said the man was arrested on Nov 25 on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duty. Police said he became violent, took off his clothes and refused to cooperate with officers.

He later told police he was diabetic but officers did not arrange for him to receive any medication, nor be examined by a doctor.

