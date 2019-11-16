Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Diamonds, precious metals valued at hundreds of millions of yen stolen from Tokyo residence

TOKYO

Diamonds, precious metals and jewelry valued at several hundred million yen were stolen Saturday from an apartment in Tokyo’s Meguro  Ward, police said Sunday.

According to police, the apartment owner was out for the night and contacted police upon returning home and finding the front door had been forcibly opened by some sort of tool, Fuji TV reported.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed four men going in and out of the ground floor entrance of the building and getting into a car parked nearby.

The luxury apartment building is about 400 meters from Nakameguro Station.

