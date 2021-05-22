Diet enacts bill making revisions to Juvenile Law

The Diet has enacted a bill making changes to Japan's Juvenile Law that would implement stricter punishments for 18- and 19-year-old criminal offenders.

The Legislative Council of the Ministry of Justice proposed the changes last year. The revised law, enacted on Friday, goes into effect in April 2022. It will toughen punishments for offenders aged 18 and 19 without lowering the age of criminal responsibility.

The revision will expand the range of crimes referred to prosecutors, currently limited to those involving the death of a victim as a result of premeditated criminal activity.

Crimes punishable with a minimum of one year in prison, such as robbery or rape, will also be added to the list.

One significant result of the revised law will be relaxed rules for media reporting, allowing for the full names and faces of 18- and 19-year-old offenders to be published.

