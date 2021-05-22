Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Diet enacts bill making revisions to Juvenile Law

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Diet has enacted a bill making changes to Japan's Juvenile Law that would implement stricter punishments for 18- and 19-year-old criminal offenders.

The Legislative Council of the Ministry of Justice proposed the changes last year. The revised law, enacted on Friday, goes into effect in April 2022. It will toughen punishments for offenders aged 18 and 19 without lowering the age of criminal responsibility.

The revision will expand the range of crimes referred to prosecutors, currently limited to those involving the death of a victim as a result of premeditated criminal activity.

Crimes punishable with a minimum of one year in prison, such as robbery or rape, will also be added to the list.

One significant result of the revised law will be relaxed rules for media reporting, allowing for the full names and faces of 18- and 19-year-old offenders to be published.

© KYODO/Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog