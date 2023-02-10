Disciplinary action taken against 276 police personnel in 2022

Disciplinary action was taken against 276 police officers and people who work at police departments nationwide in 2022, the National Police Agency said in a report.

The number was 72 more than in 2021, the NPA said in the report released on Thursday. Of the total, 57 were arrested and 27 dismissed from their jobs.

The number also included a Nara police department head who was given a pay cut for his department’s failure to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara last July.

Chiba Prefecture had the highest number of personnel disciplined with 35. Only six prefectures reported no disciplinary action.

The NPA report said reasons for disciplinary action included theft, sexual harassment, accepting bribes, fraud, gambling at police training academies, illicit sex, fraud and causing traffic accidents.

