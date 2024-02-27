Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A poster in a train station in the Chuo district of Tokyo shows the face of Satoshi Kirishima, a leftist radical who was one of Japan's most-wanted fugitives for decades Photo: AFP
crime

DNA tests confirm dead man was fugitive wanted for decades

1 Comment
TOKYO

DNA analysis has confirmed that a 70-year-old man who confessed on his hospital deathbed last month to being one of Japan's most-wanted fugitives was indeed the suspect, police said Tuesday.

Satoshi Kirishima, a former member of a Japanese radical leftist group behind deadly bomb attacks in the 1970s, was wanted for nearly 50 years, with his bespectacled, smiling mugshots almost omnipresent outside police stations across Japan.

The saga took a sudden twist last month when a terminally ill man hospitalised near Tokyo declared on his deathbed that he was Kirishima -- prompting hospital staff to alert police -- only to die a few days later.

Through subsequent DNA analysis, "the person who died at the hospital on January 29 was confirmed to be Satoshi Kirishima himself", a Tokyo police spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

With his identity now verified, "we sent five case files (involving him) to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office today", the spokesman said.

In one of those five cases, Kirishima allegedly helped plant a homemade bomb that blasted away parts of a building in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district in April 1975.

While interrogated by police shortly before his death, Kirishima recounted details about his family and the extremist group that only he could have known, according to local media.

A young Kirishima was a member of the East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, which in the 1970s orchestrated a series of fatal bomb attacks on corporate behemoths, including one at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries that killed eight people.

"I want to meet my death with my real name," he reportedly told staff at the hospital before his death.

1 Comment
Looks like he had the last laugh really, always found it odd that he had this smiling pic on the wanted lists compared to the stern looks of the others.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

