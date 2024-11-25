 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor's 18-year prison term for consensual killing of ALS sufferer upheld

0 Comments
OSAKA

The Osaka High Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a doctor to 18 years in prison for the consensual killing of a woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2019 in western Japan.

The defense for 46-year-old Yoshikazu Okubo had argued that finding him guilty of murder would violate the Constitution's right to self-determination. But the high court rejected the appeal, stating that the Constitution presumes the right to life but does not recognize a "right to seek assistance from others to end one's life."

Okubo was found guilty by the Kyoto District Court in March of administering a lethal dose of a sedative to Yuri Hayashi, 51, in her Kyoto apartment on Nov 30, 2019, at her request. ALS is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure or treatment.

In the ruling, Presiding Judge Hidenori Nagai highlighted what he called Okubo's disregard for life and deemed a prison sentence unavoidable based on the fact that he had acted solely after a 15-minute interview with Hayashi without conducting a medical examination or confirming her intentions.

Okubo conspired with former doctor Naoki Yamamoto, 47, to administer a fatal dose of drugs to Hayashi, who was later rushed to a hospital before dying, according to the ruling. Yamamoto has also been given a prison sentence and is appealing.

In Japan, euthanasia is not legally recognized.

Okubo was also found guilty of killing Yamamoto's 77-year-old father, Yasushi, in 2011, in conspiracy with Yamamoto.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel