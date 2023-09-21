Doctor arrested for 3rd time on sexual assault charge against patients

Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old doctor for a third time on Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female patient and taking voyeuristic photos of her.

According to police, Mitsukazu Yamane, who operates his own clinic in Kobe City’s Chuo Ward, rolled up the 56-year-old woman’s clothes and touched her breasts, claiming it was part of a medical examination from 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m on August 1, Kyodo News reported. Yamane also filmed what he was doing for about 10 minutes.

Police said Yamane, who is already in custody for two prior alleged assaults, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “It was part of a routine medical examination and no obscene act was committed.”

Police said the doctor was first arrested on August 10 for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 29-year-old female patient who later filed a complaint. After reviewing the contents of his confiscated smartphone, police discovered videos of obscene acts involving a 55-year-old patient and served a second arrest warrant against him.

