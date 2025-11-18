 Japan Today
crime

Doctor arrested for allegedly committing indecent act on hospitalized female patient

KOBE

Hyogo prefectural police have arrested a 56-year-old doctor on suspicion of committing an indecent act on a hospitalized female patient.

According to police, Takatsugu Ono, a gastroenterological surgeon at Kobe City Medical Center West Hospital in Nagata Ward, is accused of touching the lower body of the woman who is in her 30s, in mid-August, NTV reported.

Police said Ono has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he touched the woman as a necessary medical procedure.

At the time, there was no one else in the room. The incident came to light when the woman contacted the hospital to report what happened.

Hospital Director Ichiro Nakamura commented, "This is unacceptable behavior for a medical professional and is truly regrettable. We will do our best to restore trust."

The hospital dismissed Ono on Monday after his arrest.

Now doctors! These so called Professionals need counseling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

