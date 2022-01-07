Doctor arrested for filming up girl’s skirt

Police in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old doctor on suspicion of taking an upskirt video of a 17-year-old high school girl on a train station escalator.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Masanori Furukawa, a doctor in the gastroenterological medicine department at Nara Medical University Hospital, is accused of standing behind the girl on the escalator at Yamatoyagi Station and using his smartphone to film up her skirt.

The girl told police she sensed something strange was going on behind her and turned her around and saw what Furukawa was doing. She called out for help from station staff.

Police said Furukawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he gets turned on by seeing high school girls’ underwear.

