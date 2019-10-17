Doctor arrested for kissing teenage girl during medical examination

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 60-year-old doctor on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly kissed a girl in her late teens against her will, during a medical examination.
According to police, Shinji Ishii, a doctor residing in Toshima Ward, has denied the allegations as “complete and utter lies,” Fuji TV reported. The alleged incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Jan 9 at Iogi Clinic in Suginami Ward.
The girl was at the clinic to receive a medical certificate verifying she had influenza. Police said Ishii is accused of holding the girl’s face with both hands and forcibly kissing her after placing a stethoscope on her chest.
After the incident, the girl immediately went to a police box to report what happened.© Japan Today
