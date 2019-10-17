Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor arrested for kissing teenage girl during medical examination

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 60-year-old doctor on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly kissed a girl in her late teens against her will, during a medical examination.

According to police, Shinji Ishii, a doctor residing in Toshima Ward, has denied the allegations as “complete and utter lies,” Fuji TV reported. The alleged incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Jan 9 at Iogi Clinic in Suginami Ward.

The girl was at the clinic to receive a medical certificate verifying she had influenza. Police said Ishii is accused of holding the girl’s face with both hands and forcibly kissing her after placing a stethoscope on her chest.

After the incident, the girl immediately went to a police box to report what happened.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Remember, this guy is innocent until proven guilty. This means that if he pays the girl to have the charges dropped, he is innocent because he will not stand trial and thusly cannot be found guilty.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Forever 21 Is Closing Its Doors In Japan—For Good

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 42, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

8 Halloween Treats You Can Get at the Convenience Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Sanatorium Cafe

GaijinPot Travel