Doctor arrested for secretly taking photos of nursery school staff during health checks

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old doctor on suspicion of secretly taking photos of a sexual nature with his smartphone while he was giving nursery school staff health checkups.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday morning. Kyodo News reported that the doctor, who has a clinic in Shibuya Ward, was giving female staff health checkups at the nursery school in Adachi Ward.

The incident was discovered after a staff member noticed the man's suspicious behavior and called police.

