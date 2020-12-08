Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Doctor arrested for sexually molesting nurse during medical examination

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested the director of a clinic on suspicion of sexually molesting a female nurse during a medical examination.

Police allege that Sho Uto, 65, a doctor living in Shibuya Ward, groped the clinic's nurse, a woman in her 40s, at Onazuka Clinic in Ota Ward between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept 30, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Uto has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he followed standard medical protocol when examining the woman’s breasts.

According to the warrant, Uto pretended to medically examine the woman's lower back after she complained of pain. He then groped her breasts and lower body while the clinic remained closed.

The woman resigned from the clinic after the incident occurred. The case came to light when the nurse consulted with police in October.

This used to happen at the hospital where I was teaching English. The nurses in my class described how a particular doctor would find a pretext to give everyone a breast examination. So maybe not so rare here after all?

6 ( +6 / -0 )

He surely thought to get away with it, when the victim is a dependent employee instead of patients.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He should consult with the Kusatsu mayor about a line of defense....couldn't happen , his doors and curtains were open at the time. Case closed.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The woman had lower back pain, what was he doing ‘examining’ her breasts?

How many others has he assaulted?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

