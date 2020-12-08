Doctor arrested for sexually molesting nurse during medical examination

Police in Tokyo have arrested the director of a clinic on suspicion of sexually molesting a female nurse during a medical examination.

Police allege that Sho Uto, 65, a doctor living in Shibuya Ward, groped the clinic's nurse, a woman in her 40s, at Onazuka Clinic in Ota Ward between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept 30, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Uto has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he followed standard medical protocol when examining the woman’s breasts.

According to the warrant, Uto pretended to medically examine the woman's lower back after she complained of pain. He then groped her breasts and lower body while the clinic remained closed.

The woman resigned from the clinic after the incident occurred. The case came to light when the nurse consulted with police in October.

