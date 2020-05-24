Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Doctor arrested for sexually molesting woman during examination

HYOGO

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old doctor on suspicion of sexually molesting a 23-year-old woman during an examination at his clinic in March.

According to police, the incident occurred between 1 p.m. and 12 p.m. on March 19 at a psychosomatic clinic, Fuji TV reported. In April, the woman consulted police and filed a criminal complaint against the doctor, Masayuki Kita, claiming he fondled parts of her body during the examination. She told police she asked that he stop and then she left the clinic.

Police said Kita has admitted to the charge but claimed was in a relationship with the woman. However, the woman told police she was not in a relationship with the doctor.

