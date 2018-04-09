Doctor arrested for using spy pen to film up woman’s skirt

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 34-year-old doctor after he was caught using a spy pen to film up a woman’s skirt on an escalator at JR Chiba Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said that Takahiro Ishii, who works at a nearby hospital, followed a 26-year-old woman up the escalator and used a pen with a camera attached to it to film up her skirt.

A train station security guard noticed Ishii acting suspiciously and caught him in the act.

