Doctor arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hitting sister’s head with hammer

Police in Susuno, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old doctor on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit his sister on the head several times with a hammer.

According to police, Tatsuo Hattori assaulted his sister Mitsuko, 59, at their home on Monday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Mitsuko was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police said an emergency phone call was placed at around 8:55 p.m. on Monday, in which the caller said a woman nextdoor could be heard screaming. Police were dispatched to the scene and found Mitsuko bleeding from a wound to the back if her head.

Police said that Hattori and his younger sister were still fighting with each other when they arrived.

